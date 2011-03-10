Kanye West to Headline the Marcus Amphitheater

Kanye West will headline Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater on Thursday, June 30, the festival announced this morning. The concert appears to be the only summer performance announced so far for the star rapper, who released last year's best reviewed album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, a symphonic rap record anxious with themes of madness and addiction. Frequent West collaborator Kid Cudi will open the 7:30 p.m. show.

Tickets are priced between $33 and $78 before fees, and go on sale Saturday, March 26 through Ticketmaster, the Marcus Amphitheater box office and local Walmart stores.