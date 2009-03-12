Keith Urban and the Counting Crows @ Marcus Amphitheater, June 2

Summerfest has announced Keith Urban and the Counting Crows as the latest Marcus Amphitheater headliners. Normally this is where we'd note that the two acts are headlining separate shows, except, in this case, they aren't: They're sharing the same bill. It's certainly a less likely pairing than the No Doubt/Paramore concert.---

Keith Urban, of course, is the New Zealand-born metrosexual country star that married Nicole Kidman and has topped the country charts nearly 10 times this decade, with singles like "But for the Grace of God," "Somebody Like You" and "You Look Good in My Shirt."

The Counting Crows, meanwhile, are still coasting on the same magic that allowed dreadlocked singer Adam Duritz to date two of the three female leads from "Friends." Fifteen years after the rootsy alt-rock band's blockbuster debut album, the band is touring improbably big venues behind touring behind their latest, Saturday Nights & Sunday Mornings, another collection that details stark, existential dread with non-threatening, Van Morrison-style arrangements.

Tickets for this June 26 show go on sale on Saturday, March 21 at 10 a.m.