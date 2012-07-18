Kendrick Lamar and Odd Future Will Play the Rave this Fall

<p> Odd Future and Kendrick Lamar will each headline the Rave in September, the venue announced this morning. Odd Future hits the venue on Saturday, Sept. 15 as part of its Odd Future Camp Flog Gnaw Tour, while Lamar will play the venue a week later, on Saturday, Sept. 22. Tickets for each show are $23.50 ($28.50 for VIP) and go on sale Saturday, July 21 at 10 a.m.<br /><br />Odd Future\'s tour falls during a busy period for the contentious hip-hop collective. Member Domo Genesis will release a mixtape with the Alchemist, <em>No Idols</em>, on Aug. 1; Mellowhype will release its latest album, <em>Numbers</em>, on Oct. 2, and Trash Talk will release its latest album, <em>119</em>, on Oct. 9. Group firebrand Tyler, the Creator is expected to release his sophomore commercial album <em>Wolf</em> this November. Singer Frank Ocean, who looks more and more like the group\'s breakthrough star after <a href=\"http://jam.canoe.ca/Music/Artists/Z/Zac_Brown_Band/2012/07/18/20000521.html?cid=rssentertainment\">big first-week sales</a> of his new album <em>Channel Orange</em>, will likely be sitting out this tour. He\'ll be overseas with Coldplay, according to his publicist.<br /><br />Cerebral Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar, meanwhile, is finalizing his debut album for Interscope Records and Dr. Dre\'s Aftermath Entertainment, <em>Good Kid, Mad City</em>, and it\'s shaping up to be a doozy. Last week he teased a new track from the record, a typically thoughtful examination of alcoholism called "Swimming Pools (Drank)." Stream it below:<br /></p> <p> </p> <iframe height=\"360\" frameborder=\"0\" width=\"480\" src=\"http://www.youtube.com/embed/yncwONhXWAM\"> <p> </p> </iframe> <p> </p>