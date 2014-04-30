Kiings Remix James Vincent McMorrow

The Milwaukee electronic duo Kiings have spent much of the last year working on original material, with sights on releasing a full-length album soon, but they haven't forgotten their roots as remix artists. Their latest track is a reworking of James Vincent McMorrow's "Cavalier," from the singer-songwriter's latest album Post Tropical . While that record saw McMorrow move away from naturalistic folk toward a more electronic, hip-hop-inspired landscape, nothing on it is nearly as ass-shaking as Kiings' interpretation of this standout, which builds to a glitchy dancefloor crescendo while playing up the baby-making sensuality of McMorrow's perfect falsetto.

You can stream the remix below, via Soundcloud.