Knitting Factory Co-Founder Bob Appel Will Speak at Jewish Museum Milwaukee

In conjunction with the closing stretch of its Jews Who Rock exhibit, which runs through Aug. 10, the Jewish Museum Milwaukee will host a talk with music executive Bob Appel on Thursday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. A Milwaukee native, Bob Appel is the co-founder of The Knitting Factory, the famed New York club that's long served as a home for experimental jazz and rock music

While touching on the state of media in the digital age, he'll discuss his career in music, from his beginnings as a member of the Madison rock band Swamp Thing to his days in A&R for Windham Hill and Six Degrees Records and his current gig as chief operating officer for FORA.tv. Tickets are free for Jewish Museum Milwaukee members, or $5 for non-members.