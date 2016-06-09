Lex Allen and Siren Join KIINGS' Chris Siegel on "All I Think About"

It was just last month that KIINGS producer Chris Siegel and a host of collaborators dropped their joyous summer jam "This Is How." Now he's re-teamed with a pair of singers from that track, Lex Allen and Siren, for a follow-up with a similarly light, house-y feel. Swapping the tropical steel drums of "This Is How" for the more urbane, vaguely Luther Vandross-esque vibe of so many recent Drake singles, "All I Think About" lets the singers stretch out over of a pulsing, head-nodding groove. It's feel good music.

Stream the track below.