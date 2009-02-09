Los Campesinos! to play Turner Hall Ballroom

The Pabst Theater foundation further padded its white-hot spring schedule today with two big concert announcements: Familiar faces The Decemberists are returning for a show at the Riverside (where they were set to play in 2007 before they canceled the dates because of an unspecified illness), while the best breakthrough band of 2008, Los Campesinos!, will make their Milwaukee debut at the Turner Hall Ballroom on April 3.

That group played an elbow-to-elbow free show at Madison's student union this weekend (Muzzle of Bees posted some appetite-whetting photos for those of us who missed it). Given the cheap ticket price ($13) and Los Campesinos!' local radio exposure on FM 102.1 and Radio Milwaukee, the Turner Hall show should be similarly packed.