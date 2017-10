V100.7 has announced Ludacris as the headliner of its March 20 Big Jam concert at the Bradley Center. As you'll probably remember, last time Luda came to town he sparked a fabricated uproar from conservative talkers claiming his Summerfest gig would incite violence, which, of course, it didn't.

Also on the bill is family-friendly "Crank That" tot Soulja Boy, who didn't show up for the last Bradley Center concert he booked.