Maxim Does it Again (This Time to Nas)

I haven’t weighed in on the highly publicized “Maxim reviewed the new Black Crowes album without hearing the damn thing” scandal, since I don’t have any interest in Maxim or the Black Crowes, but today the New York Post briefly reported a far more interesting angle to the story. Sure, the lads at Maxim reviewed an album they hadn’t heard, but that’s nothing compared to the fact they reviewed a CD that hasn’t even been finished yet—and one set to become the most controversial album of the year, to boot, Nas’ infamous forthcoming “n-word” album.