Milwaukee Bands Playing SXSW

Here's the list of Milwaukee-area bands playing Austin's South by Southwest music conference later this month. No doubt the list will expand in coming weeks as acts add more gigs and day parties to their schedules—all the Milwaukee artists playing on Friday, for instance, will likely do multiple shows over the long weekend. The events marked with an asterisk are officially sanctioned SXSW concerts, for what it's worth:

Wednesday, March 18

Codebreaker @ Rusty Spurs, 10 p.m. *

Peter Mulvey @ The Velveeta Room, 10 p.m. *

Thursday, March 19

All Tiny Creatures @ Habana Bar, 7 p.m. *

Cory Chisel @ St. David’s Church, 8 p.m. *

Juiceboxxx @ Beauty Bar, 10:15 p.m. *

Friday, March 20

Jayme Dawicki @ Trophy Bar, 8 p.m.

Big Fun 4Ever and Terrior Bute @ TBA

Invade Rome @ Whoopsy Magazine Party, TBA

If there's any events that I'm missing, let me know.