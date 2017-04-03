Milwaukeeans Thane and IshDARR Remix THEY.'s "Deep End"

The Los Angeles experimental R&B duo THEY. may hail from the sunshine state, but their sound has always borrowed generously from the Midwest (you don't have to strain to hear how much they borrow from Jeremih). It makes sense, then, that the group would look to Milwaukee for their latest remix.

Today the band released a jazzy flip of their track "Deep End," remixed by Milwaukee producer Thane and featuring a typically cocky verse from Milwaukee rapper IshDARR. It's not often we get to hear Milwaukee artists collaborate with national artists like this, but it's probably something we'll be seeing a lot more of in the coming years. You can stream the remix below.