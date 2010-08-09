Mumford & Sons @ The Pabst Theater, Oct. 30

London's crossover folk-rock ensemble Mumford & Sons will make their first Milwaukee appearance on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Pabst Theater, the venue announced this morning. The hard-strumming quartet is touring behind the American release of its 2009 debut album, Sigh No More, which super-sized the intimate, rootsy ramblings of American acts like Fleet Foxes and the Avett Brothers to arena-filling proportions, even earning Mumford & Sons comparisons to Kings of Leon (a band that, to say the least, rarely gets mentioned when describing America's folk-revival acts). Producer Markus Dravs recorded the album, imbuing it with the same restless drama and emotional crescendos he captured on the last two Arcade Fire albums.

General admission tickets are $18 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 13 at noon.

Also announced by the Pabst Theater Foundation this morning: An Oct. 6 show at Turner Hall Ballroom by Oakland stoner-metal heroes High on Fire, who are touring behind their latest sludge fest, February's Snakes for the Divine, which has been widely heralded as one of the year's best metal records. They'll be joined Miami metalheads Torche, whose latest EP, Songs for Singles, arrives this September on Hydra Head Records.

Tickets for this one are $14 and also go on sale Friday, Aug. 13 at noon. Here's betting there's not a lot of crossover between audiences at these two shows.