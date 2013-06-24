Mumford & Sons Will Headline the Marcus Amphitheater Sept. 3

×

and go on sale July 19 at 10 a.m.

Register right now at invitation.mumfordandsons.com– then keep your fingers crossed for an email invite. It's a simple process and the most effective way we've found to ensure the real fans get in and the ticket scalpers stay out. Registration closes on 3rd July and invites will be sent out from 8th July.

Two stories here: The big one is that Mumford & Sons, the blockbuster acoustic folk-rock band that has ushered alt-rock radio's shift into rootsier sounds, will headline the Marcus Amphitheater on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Tickets are $50 (reserved seats and general admission standing) and $30 (for lawn seats)The inside-baseball one is that the show is behind promoted by the Pabst Theater Organization, which has been branching out from its usual troika of the Pabst/Riverside theaters and the Turner Hall Ballroom lately, booking shows at smaller venues like the Humphrey Scottish Rite Mason Center and the Miller Caves. This show at the 23,000-seat Marcus Amphitheater, however, marks the organization's first foray into arena-sized concerts. Could more be on the way? I'm not a gambling man, but if I were I would bet all of my money on "yeah, probably.": The Pabst has scrapped the originally announced July 19 on-sale date and instead offered the following information about tickets: