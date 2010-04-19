Muse and Passion Pit @ The Bradley Center, Oct. 6

The British alternative rock trio Musewho have emerged over recent albums as a sort of Rush for the Radiohead, modern-rock generationwill headline an Oct. 6 show at the Bradley Center, the venue announced this morning. Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 24 at 11 a.m. The band is touring behind their 2009 album, The Resistance, which built on the arena-filling ambitions of their hit 2006 album Black Holes and Revelations, adding bigger, proggier sounds and passages overtly derived from classical music.

Muse's openers Passion Pit will be playing their third Milwaukee show in a seven-month span. Earlier this month the synth-rock group made their Milwaukee debut with a sold-out show at the Riverside Theater, where they announced that they will also be appearing at this year's Summerfest.