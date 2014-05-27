Myles Coyne and the Rusty Nickel Band Do Daytrotter

The music blog Daytrotter has taken note of our city, inviting a host of Milwaukee bands into its studios over the last few years. This year the site has already hosted sessions from Midnight Reruns and Twin Brother, and yesterday Myles Coyne and the Rusty Nickel Band became the latest local group to get the spotlight. The site posted a four track session from the spunky local folk/indie rock outfit, and its a generous one, comprised entirely of unreleased songs not included on the group's 2013 debut Take Things As They Come .

Daytrotter subscribers can stream the session here.