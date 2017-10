The video for Kid Millions' "Victim to the Beat" could easily to edited down into a 30 second commercial for Visit Milwaukee, given how attractively it spotlights the city's landmarks, independent businesses and young, new class of downtown loft dwellers. Coolio never actually fit dozens of people in his trunk, but in Milwaukee, we really do grill and party on rooftops. We've got a very, very good thing.

×

Kid Millions-Victim to the Beat from Darren Cole on Vimeo.