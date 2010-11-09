New Release Wrap-Up: Cee-Lo Green, Kid Cudi, Tallest Man on Earth

×

Cee-Lo Green's viral hit "Fuck You" may be a novelty song, but it's a good one: a buoyant, clever diversion that could worm its way into heads even if stripped of its gimmicky profanity. The song sets the tone for Cee-Lo's third solo album, The Lady Killer, a naughty but good-natured retro soul party that's probably the most accessible disc he's ever made (and that includes his Gnarls Barkley records). It's less ambitious than 2004's outstanding Cee-Lo Green... Is The Soul Machine, which pulled off a much more difficult balance of rap and soul, but it makes fine use of his remarkable voicethe guy has helium tanks for lungs.



More so than any of his major label contemporaries, even his inspiration Kanye West, Kid Cudi blurs the line between rap and experimental indie-rock. His sophomore album, Man on the Moon, Vol. 2: The Legend of Mr. Rager, released today without too much buzz or anticipation, is unabashedly difficult, ruminating on paranoia and drug addiction with little of the levity of his debut. Mary J. Blige and St. Vincent guest.



The Tallest Man on Earth's Kristian Matsson isn't particularly tall, but he is one of the most Bob Dylan-sounding men on Earth. He does little to shake those comparisons on his new Sometimes the Blues is a Just a Passing Bird EP.



Also out this week:



* Natasha Bedingfield - Strip Me

* Susan Boyle - The Gift

* The Concretes - WYWH

* Reba McEntire - All The Woman I Am

* AaronNeville - I Know I’ve Been Changed

* Violens - Amoral

* Weekend - Sports C

* GaryWilson - Electric Endicott



