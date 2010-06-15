New Release Wrap-Up: Devo, Robyn, Tom Petty, Foals

While critics have spilled the most ink debating the significance of Thank Me Later, the unexpectedly melancholy debut album from rap phenomenon Drake, this week sees the release of several other noteworthy albums.

* Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release their first new studio album since 2002's The Last DJ, and as befits a record titled Mojo, it's a blues-heavy set, marked by looooooonnnnnnnggggggg guitar solos and ample harmonica.

* Devo makes the Heartbreakers' eight-year stint between records seem quaint. Their new Something for Everybody is their first in 20 years, and offers a savvy update on the synth-pop of their early '80s output.

* Foals' engrossing Total Life Forever gets a physical release today. There are so many other similar-sounding, polyrhythmic indie-rock records that have already been released this yearLocal Natives, Yeasayer and Suckers chief among themthat this gem risks being overlooked.

* Swedish electro-pop singer Robyn releases the first of three planned 2010 albums today, Body Talk Pt. 1.

* The similarly ambitious Cowboy Junkies release the first of four albums they plan to release over the next 18 months, Renmin Park.

* Reggaeton star Pitbull drops a new one called Armando.

* Forgotten indie-rock buzz band We Are Scientists release their third album, Barbara. It shouldn't surprise anyone to learn the group isn't on Virgin Records anymore.

* Springsteen-worshiping roots-punks The Gaslight Anthem offer up their latest record, American Slang.

* And Papa Roach, Sarah McLachlan and Rasputina have new ones, too.