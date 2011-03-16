New Release Wrap-Up: J Mascis, Screeching Weasel, Noah and the Whale

With its finger-picked guitars and cozy acoustic arrangements, J Mascis's new solo album Several Shades of Why is a significant departure from his roaring Dinosaur Jr. reunion albums, but the singer sounds similarly revitalized here. Recorded with leisurely accompaniments from guests including Kurt Vile, Band of Horses' Ben Bridwell and Broken Social Scene's Kevin Drew, it's the richest and prettiest of Mascis's solo albums, far more thoughtfully executed than his 1996 fans-only live document Martin + Me. Mascis may not be one of the deepest songwriters, but these tunes are convincingly heartfelt.

Though it wasn't recorded with the lineup that diehards might have hoped for, Screeching Weasel's reunion album, First World Manifesto, their first record in over a decade, is Screeching Weasel exactly as fans remember them: catchy, curmudgeonly and youthful. The only difference, really, is in fidelity: The recordings are cleaner and crisper than those of the band's heyday, but that only complements Ben Weasel's sharp hooks. Pop-punk bands really don't age much better than this.

The talented but sometimes noxiously precious British indie-pop band Noah and the Whale wean themselves from their folk security blanket on their third album, Last Night on Earth, experimenting with some bolder synthesized arrangements.

And Bad Religion-worshipping melodic punk Rise Against are still shocked and appalled on their new Endgame.

Also this week:

* The Joy Formidable's The Big Roar

* Smoking Popes' This Is Only a Test

* Cornershop's Cornershop And The Double-O Groove

* Travis Barker's Give the Drummer Some

* New York Dolls' Dancing Backwards in High Heels