New Release Wrap-Up: Michael Jackson, Ciara, R. Kelly

Michael Jackson's first posthumous album, Michael arrives to the usual skepticism that greets albums of its sort and then some. Collaborators have raised the requisite questions of whether the perfectionist Jackson would have wanted this unfinished material released without his consent, while more alarmingly Jackson's family has insisted some of the vocals are those of an impostorclaims that ring conspiratorial until you hear the song in question (creepily, the man singing about being Michael Jackson on "Breaking News" truly doesn't sound like him.) Aside from the odd suspicious vocals, though, Michael certainly sounds like the work of Jackson, resembling in particular his late-period albums for its mix of schmaltzy ballads and turgid dance-pop with a defensive, paranoid bent. That isn't the side of Jackson fans most celebrate, but it makes for an album that for better or worse seems true to the spirit of the one Jackson likely would have made.

Also out this week:

Ciara's career was in a free fall after her desperate, disappointing 2009 album Fantasy Ride, but the R&B singer's new fourth album, Basic Instinct, is a triumphant return to form, a feisty, club-friendly record with some of her most confident singles yet. Songwriter The-Dream and they click with Ciara beautifully here, supplying a brisk, sturdy set that it's hard to imagine any other R&B singer aside from the late Aaliyah selling with such poise.

R. Kelly's new album Love Letter isn't one of those R. Kelly albumsyou know, the fun onesinstead, it's a polite homage to '60s soul music, right down to its retro, Ray Charles-inspired cover. Kelly is actually quite good at this sort of thing, and these songs bump pleasantly enough. As good as his Marvin Gaye homages are, though, the guy is much more entertaining when he isn't on his best behavior.

Ryan Adams fans have a new double-album to add to the pile, III/IV.

And "American Idol" runner-up Crystal Bowersox releases her first album, Farmer's Daughter, which I honestly can't imagine outselling Danny Gokey's.