New Release Wrap-Up: Neil Young, Deerhunter, No Age

Artists typically hire U2 super-producer Daniel Lanois whenthey’ve got an ambitious vision they need an old pro to help execute, so it’s abit of a shock that Neil Young’s Lanois-produced new record, Le Noise, soundslike a collection of demos. The only ambiance here comes from Young’s guitar,which is drenched in feedback and effects, but none of them so special that theaverage 20-year-old part-time guitar-shop worker couldn’t replicate with half apaycheck’s worth of equipment. There’san undeniable thrill in hearing Young wail over these overblown electric-guitarriffs, though, even if it wears off by the end of this short, eight-song minor album.



Deerhunter continue their transition from subversive art-rock to tenderdream-pop on Halcyon Digest, leaning heavier on achy, ’60s pop harmonies morethan ever. It lacks the standout songs and distinguished sonics of 2008’s stunningMicrocastle, but it’s another solid effort with a charm all its own, a nurturing womb of an album thatlulls the listener to ease.



Also out this week:



* Prison hasn’t stopped Lil Wayne from releasing a generous new EP, I Am Not aHuman Being.



* Sleater Kinney’s Corin Tucker has some rock ’n’ roll fun on her debutwith The Corin Tucker Band, 1000 Years.



* No Age dial up the hooks but lose none of the punk energy on their new Everythingin Between.



* Mark Ronson opens up his rolodex and gets Q-Tip, Ghostface Killah, BoyGeorge, D’Angelo and Spank Rock to join him on his third album, RecordCollection.



* Ben Folds writes the music and High Fidelity author Nick Hornby pens thelyrics on the duo’s collaboration Lonely Avenue.



* Gucci Mane’s The Appeal: Georgia’s Most Wanted is notable for being the onlymajor rap album scheduled to come out today that actually did. T.I. and YoungJeezy’s new albums have been indefinitely delayed.



* Also: Forgive me for not counting Ice Cube’s I Am The West as a major rap album.



* Bad Religion are as workmanlike as ever on The Dissent of Man.



* The Gin Blossoms don’t try to be anything they aren’t on their new NoChocolate Cake.



* Jimmy Eat World re-team with heyday producer Mark Trombino on their newInvented.



* Pete Yorn still exists, he reminds us on Pete Yorn.



