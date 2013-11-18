Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds To Headline the Milwaukee Theatre in June

One of the most towering living figures in art-rock, Nick Cave will perform at the Milwaukee Theatre next year as part of his just-announced summer 2014 North America tour. He’ll play the venue with his longtime band the Bad Seeds on Friday, June 20 at 8 p.m.

Cave has been busy in recent years, recording with his newer outfit Grinderman and composing film scores between records with the Bad Seeds. While he’s toured frequently behind those projects, Milwaukee hasn't been among those tour stops. For this tour, Cave is making a point of playing cities the Bad Seeds have never headlined before.

Tickets are $90, $62.50, $42.50 and $25 and go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. But Nick Cave’s people have teamed up with the Shepherd Express to offer readers access to an exclusive pre-sale for the show, as well as two free downloads from Cave’s upcoming album, Live from KCRW , which features stripped-down versions of songs from Cave’s latest album, Push the Sky Away , as well as older songs from the Cave vault.

The 24-hour pre-sale begins tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET through nickcaveoffer.com.