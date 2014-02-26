Outkast's Reunion Tour Will Bring them To Summerfest

Cue the Drudge siren, because Summerfest's latest Marcus Amphitheater announcement is a show that seemed all but impossible just months ago: The legendary Southern rap duo Outkast will headline the stage on Sunday, June 29. After resisting a reunion for years, André 3000 finally consented this year, revealing that him and Big Boi would headline Coachella and as many as 40 other festivals this summer to commemorate the duo's 20th anniversary. There's no guarantee they'll continue performing after these shows. The group has announced that it has no plans to record new music together, so this tour could be a one-time only cash-in, and possibly the last chance to catch one of the greatest rap acts of their generation live.

Blues guitarist Gary Clark Jr. will open. Tickets go on sale Monday, March 3 at noon.