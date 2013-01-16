Pacino, Prophetic and Pizzle are Brought to You by the Letter "P"

It's just a coincidence that three of Milwaukee's most gifted rappers, Pacino, Prophetic and Pizzle, all have handles that begin with the same letter, but it's the kind of coincidence that's not easily ignored in hip-hop. On the "16th Letter," a potential track from Pacino's slow-coming album Chasing History , the trio pay homage to their favorite consonant over an antsy, orchestral KnoqPhenom beat, breathing fire into what could have come off as a silly gimmick in lesser hands.

Stream the track below.