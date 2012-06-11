Passion Pit Will Headline the Riverside Theater in November

<p> After thoroughly shaking the venue in 2010, during one of the three concerts the band played in Milwaukee that year, Passion Pit will return to the Riverside Theater on November 1, the venue announced this morning. Michael Angelakos\' ecstatic synth-pop band will be touring behind a new album due out this July, <em>Gossamer</em>, a followup to <em>Manners</em>, the 2009 breakthrough album that carried the band out of the blogosphere and into alt-rock radio playlists. <br /></p> <p>General admission tickets are $29.59 and go on sale Friday, June 1 at noon.<br /></p>