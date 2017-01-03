Patti Smith Will Play Milwaukee For the First Time Since 1979

One of punk’s pioneering voices and rock’s most respected songwriters, Patti Smith is making her long-overdue return to Milwaukee. Smith will perform at the Milwaukee Theatre on March 9 at 8 p.m., the promoter announced today. It’ll be her first concert here since 1979, when she performed at the same venue when it was called the Milwaukee Auditorium.

The rock icon, poet and activist is coming off of an eventful 2016 that saw her accept Bob Dylan’s Noble Prize in Literature in Stockholm on his behalf and commemorate her 70th birthday with a concert where she was joined by longtime friend Michael Stipe. Smith’s Milwaukee Theatre performance will include a performance of her first and most beloved album, 1975’s Horses , in its entirety. She’ll be accompanied by a band that includes two members who played on that record, guitarist Lenny Kaye and drummer Jay Dee Daugherty.

Tickets are $55-$95 and go on sale on Monday, Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at ticketmaster.com and the Milwaukee Theatre box office, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.