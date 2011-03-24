Peter Gabriel to Open Summerfest

Former Genesis singer Peter Gabriel will headline the Marcus Amphitheater on Summerfest's opening night, Wednesday, June 29, the festival announced this morning. The 61-year-old prog-rock founding father will be backed by the New Blood Orchestra, including players from the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. The concert coincides with Gabriel's upcoming New Blood album, an extension of his 2010 orchestral covers album Scratch My Back that this time gives his own songs the covers treatment. (For those so inclined, the tracklist from the album gives a sense of which songs will likely be played in concert).

Tickets are $63, $58 and $43 before fees and go on sale Saturday, April 2 at 10 a.m.