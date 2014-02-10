Queens of the Stone Age Will Play the Riverside in May

The seminal stoner-rock band Queens of the Stone Age have avoided Milwaukee on their last few tours, but this time around they're making good. The group will play the Riverside Theater on Wednesday, May 7 as part of their tour behind last year's ...Like Clockwork , which contrary to its name was a difficult album that saw the band lose longtime drummer Joey Castillo (Josh Homme's friend Dave Grohl filled in on about half the album as a result).

General-admission tickets for the show are $38.25 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at noon.