Radio Milwaukee Announces Award Winners

Radio Milwaukee 88.9 announced this afternoon the winners of its annual Milwaukee Music Awards. Unlike last year, when the burgeoning soul revival band Kings Go Forth dominated the awards, winning five categories, this year's awards were much more evenly distributed, with no nominee taking home more than two. The top honors went to rapper Kid Millions with album of the year and the Americana band The Championship with song of the year, while the other awards were judiciously divided among the other local artists that the station plays most. As always, the Milwaukee Music Awards aren't anywhere near a comprehensive snapshot of the city's local music scene, but they provide a balanced representation of 88.9's playlist.

The complete list of winners is below (for a more multi-media experience, the Radio Milwaukee blog lists the winners with videos and song samples):

• Album of the Year: “Recession Proof Rap” – Kid Millions

• Song of the Year: “The Sword” – The Championship

• Vocalist of the Year: Jeanna Salzer

• Urban Artist of the Year: Prophetic

• Best New Artist: Pezzettino

• TNT Award (Artist Most Likely To Blow Up): Will Phalen & The Stereo Addicts

• Power Pop Tart: “Yer A Blur” The Reckless Hearts

• Earwig Award (Catchiest Song): “Continental Drift” - The Subcontinentals

• 414 Music Award (In-Studio Performance of The Year): The Vega Star

• Best CD Artwork: “Middle West” – Will Phalen & The Stereo Addicts

Listener Choice categories:

• Artist of the Year: KHB

• Most Memorable Live Show: The Championship @ Turner Hall Ballroom (Halloween Party)

• Milwaukee’s Best DJ Night: The Get Down

• Best Music Video: “Danger” KHB

• Blog of the Year: Music in Revolt (theattackonmars.wordpress.com)

• Saturday Session Set of the Year: The Glamour