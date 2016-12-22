Rah Cuts Loose on His Swaggy, Ludicrously Catchy Single "Add It Up"

It’s fitting that Rah name checks IshDARR, another underage Milwaukee rapper with a serious penchant for party tracks, on his new single “Add It Up.” The 20-year-old rapper/producer first caught our attention a year ago with his debut EP To Sum It Up, a relatively fresh take on the usual conscious rap themes of family, responsibility and ambition. Since then, though, it seems that Rah has learned to cut loose a bit. “Add It Up” is swaggier and sillier than anything that EP hinted at, a sort of blended daiquiri of Big Sean, Rae Sremmurd and Lupe Fiasco set to a woozy, ridiculously catchy beat. Seriously, this track is stickier than fly paper.

Stream it below.