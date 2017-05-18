Revisit Our 2007 Feature on Chris Cornell

Another Side of Chris Cornell

Off-putting as it is, Cornell’s sixth sense can come inhandy, especially when it saves you from having to bring up awkward topics. Inthis case, the elephant in the room was the response to Cornell’s latest solo album, Carry On. It’s attracted cold reviewsfrom critics, and more troublingly, many of his oldest fans. It’d be a realconversation killer if I had to bring this up, but thankfully I don’t have to.

“I think there’s a prejudicialthing going on with me right now,” Cornell surmises, unprompted, “since I’mknown almost entirely as someone who has fronted a band, different bands. Thegenre of hard rock is what I’m known for, and there aren’t a lot of soloartists in that genre. There are very few. Even the ones that are, they sort ofhave a name that sounds like a band: Like Dio. He’s a solo artist, but when yousee it written on a record it looks like a band name. It’s so discreet. I thinkit has a lot to do with how people perceive hard rock, but really, I’m notmaking hard rock records on my own anyway.”

“I think some people’s brains stopworking when it comes to the subject of a singer they’re used to being in aband suddenly not being in a band any more,” he adds. “They’ll ask questionslike, ‘How do you make a record,’ as if nobody has ever been a solo artistbefore, or as if I didn’t write almost every single Soundgarden radio song bymyself.”

Better known for his work with Soundgarden, Temple of theDog and Audioslave than as a marquee name on his own, Cornell resents beingpigeonholed as a performer who can only work with other bands, and he’s morethan a little defensive about his legacy.

“In a sense, Temple of the Dog waskind of a solo record because I wrote most of the songs entirely alone,” hesays, again unprompted. These are his songs, he’s saying. Their legacy belongsto him.

Cornell concedes he’s considered ahard-rock performer, but he’s not happy about it. He’s lived uneasily with that label sinceSoundgarden signed to a major label in 1989.

“[A&M Records] didn’t really know what todo with us, so they publicized us in magazines, print press and television ascommercial heavy metal,” he recalls. “Even the Grammy I won for ‘Black HoleSun’ was Best Metal Performance. ‘Black Hole Sun’ really has nothing to do withheavy metal that I can think of. So I could see the confusion from the verybeginning of our major label career.”

“I’ve been sort of battling thewhole genre issue since I’ve been making records, really,” he continues. “Ialways felt like I should be like the Beatles and just do what I want. If theycan do ‘Yesterday’ and ‘Helter Skelter,’ then I should be able to do the samething.”

And so Cornell branched out considerably on his latest disc,which is probably why his fans are so disappointed with it. Carry On largely tempers the heavy grindof Cornell’s past bands in favor of softer singer-songwriter reflections andshots of studio-polished R&B (with particular emphasis on the “B”).

By Cornell’s own admission the album has no underlyingconcept—it’s just a set of songs he enjoys singing—so it’s not surprising thatit sounds disjointed. The rock numbers fair well, especially those thatshowcase Cornell’s explosive vocal range. And the closer “You Know My Name,”from Casino Royal, sounds lessover-the-top than it did in the James Bond film.

The tortured, coffeehouse cover of Michael Jackson’s “BillieJean,” however, is nothing short of bizarre. And Cornell’s newly sunnypredisposition (he’s now sober, and living in France with his wife, who heloves very, very much) simply doesn’t lend itself to the same thrills as thegrungy despondence embodied in the early ’90s.

Perhaps part of the reason Cornell’s fans have rejected thealbum is that it reflects the “American Idol”-ification of rock music. The hitreality show now regularly features pop chameleons in rocker attire, singingall sorts of genres that have little to do with rock, which is pretty much whatCornell does here. He may be clad in angsty, rock-star black, but he’s singingsoul numbers, torch songs and, for some reason, a Michael Jackson cover. Thelong-respected Soundgarden frontman has recorded a Bo Bice album.