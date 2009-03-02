Smoking Popes, Sinbad and the Cast of Spinal Tap

The Pabst Theater foundation has dropped word of three concerts today:

* The Smoking Popes, a perfectly good '90s pop-punk band torn apart by Christianity but since reunited, splits a May 15th bill with Milwaukee's excellent Maritime, arguably the city's flagship indie-rock band.

* "Unwigged and Unplugged," a not-quite Spinal Tap tour featuring comedians Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer doing acoustic versions of songs from Spinal Tap and A Mighty Wind along with other comic rarities, stops at the Riverside Theater on Friday, March 6.

* Sinbad—yes, THAT Sinbad, the comedian—staves off the inevitable Internet death hoaxes by appearing live and in person at the Pabst Theater on Saturday, April 25.