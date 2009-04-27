Sonic Youth @ Turner Hall Ballroom, July 20

A quarter century into their existence, Sonic Youth is still recording some of the best, most vital music of their career. The pioneering noisy alt-rock band is currently riding a three-album winning streak that began with 2002's critical comeback Murray Street and continued through 2006's Rather Ripped. When they return to Milwaukee on July 20th for their first performance at the Turner Hall Ballroom, they'll be playing behind this summer's The Eternal, their first album for Matador Records.

Tickets are $24.50 and go on sale Saturday, May 2 at noon.