Soul Low Release a Chipper New Single, Prepare For Gloss Weekend Showcase

It’s been less thana year since squirrely Milwaukee indie-rockers Soul Low released their latestalbum, Nosebleeds, but they’ve already got another one lined up. On June 30,the group will release their next album Cheer Up, and apparently they’re takingthat title quite literally: The album’s first single is a peppy little jamcalled “Bad Set of Moods, x93 and the its sunshine and Leon’s custard vibe is a notabledeparture from the mercurial angst of Nosebleeds.
As bassist Sam Gehrke told the website Explain, which premiered the track thisafternoon, “We wanted to pursue a darker overall theme for the record lyricallyand pair that mood with really fun and energetic instrumentals."
You can stream the track below:
You’ll have a coupleof chances to check out the band before the new record comes out. They’replaying the Arte Para Todos festival next weekend, April 28 at Frank’s PowerPlant, and they’re also headlining a show for their label Gloss Records’ annualGloss Weekend, which announced its lineup this week. The complete lineup forthat festival is below:
Friday, May 19Weekend passes for that festival are $25 andinclude entry to all three shows, as well as a compilation cassette tape. Ifthat sounds tempting, you might want to jump on it soon: There are only 100wristbands available. $10 walk-up tickets will also be available for each ofthe three showcase shows.
Cactus Club, 9 p.m.
The Fatty Acids
Rio Turbo
Sex Scenes
Marielle Allschwang
Dashcam
Saturday, May 20
Jazz Gallery, 4 p.m. (all ages)
Soul Low
Lorde Fredd33
Piles
Soup Moat
D’Amato
Saturday, May 20
Riverwest Public House, 9 p.m.
Foreign Goods
NO/NO
Surgeons in Heat
Hello Death
Iron Pizza
Sunday, May 21
High Dive (free after party), 9 p.m.
[Surprise Band]
Record spin from Gloss co-founders Harrison Colby and Joe Peterson
You can watch some glamorous teaser videos for each of the showcase showsbelow.