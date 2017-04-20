Soul Low Release a Chipper New Single, Prepare For Gloss Weekend Showcase

×

It’s been less thana year since squirrely Milwaukee indie-rockers Soul Low released their latestalbum, Nosebleeds, but they’ve already got another one lined up. On June 30,the group will release their next album Cheer Up, and apparently they’re takingthat title quite literally: The album’s first single is a peppy little jamcalled “Bad Set of Moods, x93 and the its sunshine and Leon’s custard vibe is a notabledeparture from the mercurial angst of Nosebleeds.



As bassist Sam Gehrke told the website Explain, which premiered the track thisafternoon, “We wanted to pursue a darker overall theme for the record lyricallyand pair that mood with really fun and energetic instrumentals."



You can stream the track below:







You’ll have a coupleof chances to check out the band before the new record comes out. They’replaying the Arte Para Todos festival next weekend, April 28 at Frank’s PowerPlant, and they’re also headlining a show for their label Gloss Records’ annualGloss Weekend, which announced its lineup this week. The complete lineup forthat festival is below:





Friday, May 19

Cactus Club, 9 p.m. The Fatty Acids

Rio Turbo

Sex Scenes

Marielle Allschwang

Dashcam Saturday, May 20

Jazz Gallery, 4 p.m. (all ages) Soul Low

Lorde Fredd33

Piles

Soup Moat

D’Amato Saturday, May 20

Riverwest Public House, 9 p.m. Foreign Goods

NO/NO

Surgeons in Heat

Hello Death

Iron Pizza Sunday, May 21

High Dive (free after party), 9 p.m. [Surprise Band]

Record spin from Gloss co-founders Harrison Colby and Joe Peterson