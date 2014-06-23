Spoon Are Back; They'll Return to the Riverside Theater in September

Over their many years together, Austin indie-rockers Spoon developed a reputation for consistency, releasing a highly acclaimed album every couple of years or so, including four great albums in a row during the ’00s (or five great albums in a row, depending on how you view 2010’s divisive Transference ). That’s a streak any band would be envious of, but funny thing about consistency: It’s not sexy. “Spoon releases another solid album” became the “dog bites man” of music magazine headlines, and eventually the buzz around the group began to die down, so the band decided to take some time off as singer Britt Daniel moonlighted in the indie-rock band Divine Fits. Now Spoon are preparing for their first new album in a career-long four years, They Want My Soul , and to go along with it, they’ve announced a tour. They’ll play the Riverside Theater on Wednesday, Sept. 17 with opener EMA.

General admission tickets are $26.25 and go on sale Friday, June 27 at noon. You can stream "Rent I Pay," the first taste of They Want Me Soul , below. It's unmistakably a Spoon song.