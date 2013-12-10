St. Vincent Will Headline the Turner Hall Ballroom in April

After spending a chunk of time on the road promoting her 2012 collaborative album with David Byrne, Love This Giant , St. Vincent will release a new solo album next year, a self-titled record she recorded with Dap-Kings drummer Homer Steinweiss, Midlake's McKenzie Smith and returning producer John Congleton, who brought out her wild side on 2011's Strange Mercy . And where there's a new album there's a tour: Today St. Vincent announced a long North American tour for early next year, which will include a show at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Friday, April 4.

There's no word on ticket prices yet or confirmation of an on-sale date for the Turner show (though most tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, with a Wednesday pre-sale through ilovestvincent.com). The self-title record hits stores on Feb. 25; you can stream its first track, "Birth in Reverse," below.

Update: Tickets are $25 and go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at noon.