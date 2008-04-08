Stone Temple Pilots to Play Summerfest

The long-rumored cat is finally out of the bag: Summerfest has confirmed that Stone Temple Pilots will headline the Marcus Amphitheater on July 4. The stop is part of a 65-date tour the recently reunited band has announced, and hopefully it comes early enough in the summer to occur before Scott Weiland inevitably ticks off his bandmates and/or disappears for no discernible reason, spurring another break-up.

This is the tenth Marcus Ampitheater headliner announced. Other headliners include Stevie Wonder, Rush, the Steve Miller Band, Rascal Flatts, Alicia Keys, John Mayer, Tim McGraw, Tom Petty and the Jonas Brothers.