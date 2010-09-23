Stranj Child Release Lost '90s Hip-Hop Recordings

×

Milwaukee rapper Ku Mays doesn't perform live much thesedays, but he continues making music, self-recording experimental hip-hop albumshe releases for free online. They're aggressively abstract, sometimes light andsilly, sometimes noisy and twisted, and he admits they aren't for everyone.

“Even my wife kind of cringes at them from time to time,” hesays, “though she usually puts up with them, so it's cool.”



Though they aren't nearly as accessible, Ku May's new experiments are a continuationof his work with the mid-'90s hip-hop trio Stranj Child, a group that spiked theupbeat jazz-rap of the time with dark undertones.



“We were a bit like early Tribe,” Ku May recalls. “We also had a littlearrested development feel in there, because that's what was going on at thetime. We were trying to get signed by Speech's label at the time. Our music wasa little grimier than those groups, because of our production, but it was stillfriendly, though.”

The trio dissolved when it became clear they weren't goingto get signed. Though they were a popular club draw, one of the more visibleMilwaukee rap acts of the era, Stranj Child didn't leave behind much of arecorded legacy, releasing just a short LP and a cassette tape they sold out oftheir trunk.



Next week, though, Dope Folks, a vinyl-only Milwaukee label that reissues rareand out-of-print golden-age hip-hop, will release a retrospective of eight lostStranj Child songs. They've teased the release with a YouTube video of the lostStranj Child track “Paranoid,” a head trip in the spirit of Prince Paul's firstGravediggaz record.



Ku Mays says that while he's removed from the modern hip-hop scene, he stillfeels a connection to the hip-hop of the '90s.

“You listen go back and listen to albums by Nas and thosecats, and that's quality stuff, both lyrically and in its production” he says. “Today'sparty music is cool when you're going to party, but when you're in your ride orcleaning up your house, you want to hear some quality stuff that makes youthink; '90s hip-hop was all about that. If you didn't come with the lyrics,you'd be noted as being garbage. I'm sure cats do that today, but I think itwas more important to have your lyrics tight back in the day, verses today whenyou can just put out a song about shaking booties. ­Nowadays you can put out abooty shake song and it's all good, but if you did that back in the day, you'dget dissed about it.”



Dope Folks is taking pre-orders for its Stranj Child release now through dopefolks@gmail.com. The record shipsMonday, Sept. 27.