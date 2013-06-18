Stream The Disclaimer's 2013 Summerfest Preview

On the latest episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly half hour of truth telling with the station's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, we dedicate the show to Summerfest, sharing our picks, praises and critiques of this year's massive (and arguably front-loaded) 11-day marathon of music. Which headliners are we most excited to see? And which ones would we prefer the festival finally retire? And, at the risk of sounding like very old men, we wonder why the festival doesn't stagger its nightly headliners a bit better.

