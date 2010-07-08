Stream Jaill's New Album Now

Jaill's summer-friendly Sub Pop debut That's How We Burn doesn't come out until July 27, but for those who can't wait to start grilling to it, it's streaming online now through Soundcloud.com (it's also embedded below). The album is a spirited, ever-so-slightly more varied follow-up to last year's There's No Sky (Oh My My), 32 minutes of jangled guitar, bop-along rhythms and placated nervous energy. For those who prefer downloading music to streaming it, Sub Pop is also offering an mp3 of the disc's opening track, "The Stroller."

The Milwaukee band plays its local record release show on Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Turner Hall Ballroom with Conspiracy of Owls and Sugar Stems.

Jaill - That's How We Burn by subpop