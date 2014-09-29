Stream Kiings' Autumnal Latest Track, "Starting To Think (They Might Be On To Something)"

The trickle of new songs from Kiings continues. In advance of their debut album, which still doesn't have a release date, the Milwaukee electronic duo has released a new track, "Starting To Think (They Might Be On To Something)," an effervescent orb of downtempo soul that, as per the group's usual M.O., pairs them with a Wisconsin artist. The rapping half of Logic and Raze, Colin Plant lends his voice here, but rather than rap he plays tentative soul man, gently crooning over Kiings' melancholy groove.

Stream the track below.