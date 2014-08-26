Stream Light Music's Shimmering Debut Single, "Don't Go Quietly"

Formed by Altos' Brendan Benham and members of his MySpace-era indie-rock band The Four Hundred, Milwaukee's Light Music are finalizing release plans for their upcoming debut album, Ocean's Daughter , which they tracked with producer Beau Sorenson. Today the electronic rock band released the first single from the record, "Don't Go Quietly," an antsy call to arms that shimmers with lush digital textures and sterling post-rock guitars.

You can stream the single below or download it via Soundcloud. You can also catch the band when they play WMSE's "Local/Live" tonight at 6 p.m., and at September's Yellow Phone Music Festival. Stay tuned for more information on the album release.