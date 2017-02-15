Stream Liquid City Motors' Heart-Pumping New Single, "Call The Specialists In"

It's hard to tell, because so many of these electronic music micro-movements burn fast then fade away, but the Milwaukee label/artists circle Close Up of the Serene really seems to be on to something special. Its artists are performing all over the city, including at venues that don't usually host this kind of EDM, and its Bandcamp page has grown into a treasure trove of modernist club music.

"Call The Specialists In," the latest single from Close Up-affiliated artist Liquid City Motors and first taste of his upcoming EP (out next Friday, on the New York/Dublin label Glacial Industries), should only add to that sense of momentum. It's the project's most exciting track yet, a heart-racing homage to UK dance music that, to my admittedly uneducated ears, doesn't sound very much at all like classic UK dance music at all. It's tense as hell, though, and those drums couldn't be any colder.

You can stream the track below, and read a statement from the artist at Vice's Thump publication.