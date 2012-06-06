Stream Moon Curse's Heavy-as-Hell Debut Album

It should please the fans who have caught one of Moon Curse\'s ferocious live shows over the last year or so that the doomy Milwaukee trio\'s debut album is every bit as heavy as those crushing performances. The self-titled LP has been a long time coming. The band began tracking the songs on analogue tape last year, then sat on the finished product while shopping for a label, according to singer/guitarist Matt Leece. They\'re still hoping to release it to vinyl eventually, but in the meantime they\'ve made it available for <a href=\"http://mooncurse.bandcamp.com/\">free streaming and name-your-price download</a> on Bandcamp. <br /><br />The band roars as mightily as you\'d expect from a trio featuring former members of the late heavy rock bands Mother Orchis and Father Phoenix, but although there\'s plenty of Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin in their blood, their debut isn\'t a strictly traditionalist stoner-rock record. The album\'s uneasy centerpiece “Northern High” builds to a spaced-out, post-rock crescendo around its five-minute mark before Leece\'s biting lead guitar riff and Ozzy Osbourne wail pulls the song back into the sludge again. The Hammond-haunted two-minute interlude “Chandra” serves as a breather between that track and the album\'s tar-thick climax “Black Elk,” which closes the record on a note of unbridled menace. <br /><br />You can stream the album below. Moon Curse plays the Cactus Club on Saturday, June 30. <br /><br /><br /> <iframe height=\"410\" frameborder=\"0\" width=\"300\" allowtransparency=\"true\" src=\"http://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/v=2/album=2337346302/size=grande3/bgcol=FFFFFF/linkcol=333b42/\" style=\"position: relative; display: block; width: 300px; height: 410px;\">&lt;a href="http://mooncurse.bandcamp.com/album/moon-curse"&gt;Moon Curse by Moon Curse&lt;/a&gt;</iframe>