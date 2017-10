The Rusty Ps aren't as active as they used to be, but then again, very few Milwaukee acts are as active as The Rusty Ps used to be. Lest anybody think the veteran hip-hop duo has thrown in the towel, though, Dope Folks Records posted a new single from the group this afternoon, and it's a hot one: a scratch-heavy slab of old-school funk featuring local soulman Evan Christian. It's a summer jam that arrived just in time for the final stretch of summer. Stream it below.

×