Soundtrack Your Winter Break With NiceFM’s Latest Escapist Compilation, "Comp7Dreams"

The Milwaukee-based electronic label/collective NiceFM has helped grow the audience for some very deserving artists and producers around the city and beyond, but the label's most visible contribution to the electronic music scene may be its periodic mixes, each of which has been destination listening. Released today, the label’s latest comp, Comp7 Dreams, is a 70-minute pick-me-up that may be its most varied yet.

It’s not often that a mix dart between the day spa and the night club quite so fluidly. Along the way there’s a bass-drenched standout from CRLSS, another expressive slab of pure romanticism from LUXI, a space-funk jam from Hot Science and some truly fantastical interpretations of house, all before the mix ends with a spree of synthy, frenetic ’80s throwbacks that play like a fast-forwarded Richard Simmons workout video.

The Shepherd is excited to premiere the mix, which you can stream below via Soundcloud and also find on Bandcamp. If you’re driving anywhere this winter break, your commute just got a little shorter.

Track List:

1. Dreams Intro

2. AwakeFM - Starfluxx

3. Ipaghost - Soda Pop DejaVu

4. Purple Tokyo - Deprivation Tank

5. Clear Pioneer - What I Already Am (Dashcam Remix)

6. Bunny X - Come Back

7. LUXI - Stars Come Out

8. CRLSS - Check the Pulse (Parts 1 & 2)

9. Kaio Club - Driving at Night

10. Anna Wang - Hindsight

11. Martiln - Discovery

12. Push2Start - Leave

13. Strehlow - Fancy Pants

14. Hot Science - Constellation

15. BVSMV - Nostalgia

16. Insulation Age (aka Zero Tep) - Drag You Down

17. Plaid Hawaii X Dashcam - Warm Front (feat. Liv)

18. King Makis - Liv.Lit.Ly

19. SilverHawk - Love for Gaia

20. Lunr1982 - Morning Light (feat. George Ergemlidze)

21. The Quilz - Some Kind of Heaven