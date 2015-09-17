Stream Nick Sanborn's Debut Single as Made of Oak, "Pinebender"

Milwaukee expat Nick Sanborn has been busy for the last couple of years as the producing half of festival-headlining favorites Sylvan Esso, but he's also continued producing on the side, recording under under his longtime solo moniker Made of Oak. On Nov. 6 that project will release its first official EP, Penumbra , on Partisan Records, and today he released his debut single from that project, a fractured electronic track that tangles deep, grimy synth tones with light, airy ones. Stream the track below; it'll make your laptop rumble.