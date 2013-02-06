Stream Pharaoh Mac & DMT's Infectious Sophomore LP, "Loyalty & Betrayal"

The Milwaukee producer/rapper duo Pharaoh Mac & DMT specialize in the kind of all-inclusive pop-rap that critics tend to snub even though audiences can’t get enough of it. It’s a sound that’s deceptively difficult to pull off; where stars like Lupe Fiasco and B.o.B have an army of songwriting and production hands at their disposal to help them polish their earworms, Pharaoh Mac & DMT craft theirs with only the resources of a small, independent act—all of which makes the persistent catchiness of the duo’s new sophomore album Loyalty & Betrayal that much more impressive. This is sticky, hooky stuff—think Fiasco at his most “Show Goes On,” or Big Sean without the incessant punchlines.

Loyalty & Betrayal came out this week; you can stream it below, courtesy of Bandcamp, where you can also snag free downloads of several of the album’s peppiest cuts.