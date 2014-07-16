Stream Sugar Stems' Infectious New LP "Only Come Out At Night"

With the release of their irresistibly jangly 2012 album Can't Wait , Milwaukee's Sugar Stems cemented themselves as one of the city's finest power-pop bands, and on the group's latest album they've made a good thing even better. The group's new Only Come Out At Night , out July 22 on Dirtnap Records, is their first with organist Andy Harris, formerly of the late, lamented Goodnight Loving, and his keys add warmth and richness to a sound that was already deliriously inviting on its own. They also lend a slight rootsy undercurrent, which complements the record's concise, Matthew Sweet/Juliana Hatfield-esque hooks.

The group plays Linneman's Riverwest Inn on Friday, July 18 with The Bang Bang and The Violet Hour, and you can hear the album ahead of that show, courtesy of the A.V. Club, which posted the record today. Stream it there.