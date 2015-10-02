Stream WebsterX and Reggie Bonds' Tracks From the Latest A3C Compilation

Compared to the breakneck pace of some rap compilations that post new installments each month, the A3C compilations are a model of restraint. Since 2011, A3C has released just one compilation a year, but they've been impeccable, with each highlighting dozens of worthwhile rappers on the rise. Past installments have offered tracks from Vince Staples, Mick Jenkins, Danny Brown and Action Bronson, and this year's is similarly stocked with burgeoning young talent. And while it goes against the spirit of these kinds of compilations to just cherry-pick the tracks from the two Milwaukee rappers who made the cut, I'm going to anyway, because they're something special.

WebsterX's "Marinate," originally released last summer, is three minutes of claustrophobic jazz that showcases the lighter, more whimsical side of a rapper who so far has made the most impression with his thematically heavy tracks. Reggie Bonds' "Terror," meanwhile, is one of those dark-as-fuck tracks that Bonds does best, a Mike Regal production with drums that sound like they were tracked in a torture chamber. Seriously, they sound like baseball bats hitting beef carcasses.

You can stream both songs below, along with the whole compilation.

